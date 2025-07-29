New Demon Slayer movie breaks records in Japan

The latest movie adaptation of hit manga and anime series Demon Slayer is breaking records in Japan, becoming the fastest film to gross 10 billion yen (US$67 million), an industry body said.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was released on Jul 18 and reached the 10 billion yen mark after eight days.

The previous record-holder was the last installment of the series – Demon Slayer: Mugen Train – which hit that figure after 10 days in 2020, Kogyo Tsushinsha, which tracks movie sales, said on Monday (Jul 28).

"We thank each and every fan who came to movie theatres and theatre staff who are delivering this to the fans," the movie's official X account said on Monday.

Demon Slayer is originally a manga comic book series that has sold over 200 million copies worldwide, according to its publisher Shueisha.

The work by artist Koyoharu Gotouge follows a combat adventure of boy hero Tanjiro Kamado who fights demons as he searches for a cure for his sister who has become one.

The intense popularity of the series is rivalled only by global titles like Dragon Ball, Naruto and One Piece, Kyodo News said.

The original manga series appeared in the popular Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2016 to 2020.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opens in Singapore theatres on Aug 15.