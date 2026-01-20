Actor-radio DJ Dennis Chew admits he was late on first day at university: 'So embarrassing'

Chew, however, admitted that he didn't do such a great job managing his time that day.

"I'll only reach school at 7.15pm... My class starts at 7pm," he said sheepishly.

As a part-time student, Chew, who's still continuing his full-time job as a radio DJ, only has classes from 7pm to 10pm every evening.

"It's my first day of school and I'm already 15 minutes late. So embarrassing," he said, adding that he'll just "see how things go when [he] arrives at the classroom later".

Chew's flustered journey to school didn't just end there.

Upon arriving at the campus, he immediately rushed to his classroom, only to almost stumble into the wrong lecture room.

Thankfully, his professor recognised him and stopped him just in time.

"Dennis, here!" exclaimed the professor, prompting the DJ to run over while his laughter echoed through the hallway.

"I wasn't even at the right door!" Chew then cackled out loud.

Well, at least he doesn’t have to worry about his professor remembering him?

This story was originally published in 8Days.

