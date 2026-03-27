Love 972 DJ Dennis Chew wins international voiceover award

Founded in 2013, SOVAS is a US-based non-profit that supports the global voice acting community. Its annual Voice Arts Awards recognise excellence in voiceover work across multiple languages. This year’s ceremony was held on Jan 18 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

The category recognises promotional demo reels – recordings used to showcase a voice actor’s ability to represent a network or programme.

“Being someone who works with my voice every day, I’ve always felt this is a very meaningful and beautiful job,” Chew wrote in the Instagram post. “You can’t see a voice, but it can accompany someone through many moments.”

In a recent interview with Chinese-language platform 8world, Chew spoke candidly about his long-standing insecurities, despite his achievements in the industry.

Over the years, he has won multiple accolades, including Best Programme Host, Best Comedy Actor and All-Time Favourite Artiste at the Star Awards. However, he admitted that he often felt he “didn’t deserve to stand (on that stage)”.

Chew said his self-doubt was partly linked to his academic background. Before enrolling in Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s Chinese Media & Communication course in 2022, he had only completed his O-Levels, at which he didn't do well.

He now balances his radio career with his studies as a part-time student in the Chinese Studies degree programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

Reflecting on his recent win, Chew said on Instagram: “To receive an award because of my voice is something I’m truly touched and proud of.

“It reminds me that every word spoken with heart, someone is really listening.”