Local entertainer Dennis Chew receives first academic scholarship at age 50

Second-year Chinese Media & Communication student Dennis Chew just hit a new milestone in his education journey.

If you still don’t know, the Love 972 jock, who turned 50 in August, enrolled in Ngee Ann Polytechnic last year to pursue his tertiary education. And he’s been juggling full-time studies and his radio career like a pro.

On Oct 12, Dennis took to Instagram to share that he's been awarded The Kongzi Culture Fund’s Pei Hwa Foundation Elite Scholarship.

In his caption, he revealed that it was “the first ever scholarship” he’s been awarded, and the best gift he’s received for hitting the big five-zero.

"I’m not smart, I learn things at a slower pace than others. Thankfully I work hard, I’m not ashamed to ask questions, and I’m very persistent. I’m also thankful to be blessed with some creative talent,” wrote Dennis.

He recalled: “The other day I received a text from Guo Laoshi [which read] ‘Urgent, can you give me a call when it’s convenient?’. Turns out, I’ve been awarded the Nanyang Confucian Association scholarship for my results.”

Dennis was overcome with emotions, and thought back to when he was seated in front of three of his teachers for his school entry interview. He also had flashbacks to when he was accepted into the course in January last year, and when he officially started school in April.