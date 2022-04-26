Dennis Chew has gone back to school, is now a polytechnic student

Talk about lifelong learning. Radio DJ, actor and host Dennis Chew has gone back to school to continue his education.

While accepting his All-Time Favourite Artiste Award at the Star Awards on Sunday (Apr 24), Chew surprised the audience by revealing that he will be heading back to school to pursue a diploma full-time.

And in a social media post on Monday, he shared a photo of himself standing at the entrance of Ngee Ann Polytechnic. He captioned the post: “First day at school. I need to learn how to use a MacBook.” He included the hashtags #excited and #nervous.