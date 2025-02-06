Denzel Washington casting addressed by Black Panther 3 producer

Marvel producer Nate Moore has insisted it’s “too early to say” whether Denzel Washington will be in the third Black Panther movie.

The Gladiator II star, 70, revealed last November that the superhero sub-series director Ryan Coogler, 38, had been writing him a role for the upcoming third flick, though producer Nate Moore has now stressed Marvel cannot confirm Washington’s involvement in the project because the studio hasn’t “had really substantive creative conversations” with the filmmaker about the movie yet.

Talking to Screen Rant about Washington’s potential casting in the third Black Panther blockbuster, Moore said: “If that manifests, which we're gonna try, I think it will probably be somebody from canon. Who that is, is early days.

“We honestly haven't had really substantive creative conversations with Ryan, mostly because he's finishing his film Sinners, which is gonna come out this year and is gonna be great.

“So again, it's too early to say, but obviously if an actor of the caliber of Denzel Washington wants in, we're gonna figure out a way to make that happen.”

Washington had spilled his potential involvement in the next Black Panther film when he was laying out what his final projects would be before he retired from Hollywood.

The third Black Panther movie will follow on from 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and will likely see the return of Letitia Wright’s Shuri.

In 2023, the 31-year-old actress teased there was “a lot coming up” for her character – who took on the Black Panther mantle in the 2022 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster.