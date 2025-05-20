Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Denzel Washington receives surprise honorary Palme d'Or award at Cannes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Denzel Washington receives surprise honorary Palme d'Or award at Cannes

Washington was in southern France for the premiere of US director Spike Lee's latest film Highest 2 Lowest, an adaptation of legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's High And Low.

Denzel Washington receives surprise honorary Palme d'Or award at Cannes

U.S. actor Denzel Washington receives the Honorary Palme d'Or ahead of the screening of the film "Highest 2 Lowest" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2025. VALERY HACHE/Pool via REUTERS

20 May 2025 08:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

US actor Denzel Washington received a surprise honorary Palme d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday (May 19) evening in recognition of his outstanding career, according to organisers.

Washington, 70, was in southern France for the premiere of US director Spike Lee's latest film Highest 2 Lowest, an adaptation of legendary Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's High And Low, which also celebrated its premiere on Monday.

U.S. actor Denzel Washington receives the Honorary Palme d'Or from U.S. director and executive producer Spike Lee ahead of the screening of the film "Highest 2 Lowest" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2025. VALERY HACHE/Pool via REUTERS

Washington, who was joined by co-stars A$AP Rocky and Jeffrey Wright on the red carpet, stars as David King in the crime thriller that marks the fifth time he and Lee have worked together.

The two-time Oscar winner's movie roles have ranged from black activist Malcolm X, to a drunk but heroic pilot in Flight. His turn as a rogue detective in Training Day earned him his second Oscar in 2002 following his first win in 1990 for Glory.

He also directed and starred in the 2007 film The Great Debaters about a professor who coached a debate team from a black US college to national glory, and produced and starred in the drama Antwone Fisher.

Robert De Niro received a Palme d'Or honorary award for lifetime achievement, announced in advance, at the festival's opening ceremony last week, where he used his acceptance speech to call for protests against US President Donald Trump.

Highest 2 Lowest is set to hit theatres in the United States on Aug 22.

Source: Reuters/sr

Related Topics

celebrity Cannes Film Festival
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement