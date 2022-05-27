Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Depeche Mode keyboard player Andrew Fletcher dies at 60
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Depeche Mode keyboard player Andrew Fletcher dies at 60

"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," the group said on Twitter.

Depeche Mode keyboard player Andrew Fletcher dies at 60

FILE PHOTO: Martin Gore and Andrew Fletcher (left) of British band Depeche Mode pose with their trophies at the Echo Music Awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany March 4, 2010. The German Phonographic Academy honours artists from all over the world in 23 categories. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

27 May 2022 05:35AM (Updated: 27 May 2022 07:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Andrew Fletcher, the keyboard player and founder member of British electronic pioneers Depeche Mode has died, the group said on Thursday (May 26). He was 60.

"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," the group said on Twitter.

Depeche Mode were formed in Basildon, eastern England, in 1980 with the line up of Fletcher, Vince Clarke, Martin Gore and David Gahan. Their debut 1981 album Speak & Spell put them at the centre of the British new wave scene.

After Alan Wilder replaced Clarke in 1982, the band went on to find international success with the albums Violator in 1990 and Songs Of Faith And Devotion in 1993.

Source: Reuters/sr

Related Topics

celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us