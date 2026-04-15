Singapore singer sends daughter’s name on trip to the moon and back aboard Artemis II

Hoh, a contestant on reality singing competition Project SuperStar in 2005, said he had forgotten about the registration following the birth of his second child in late February, where “life became a blur of routines shifting, just trying to keep up with everything”.

He only recalled the submission after a recent conversation with castmates from the Mandopop musical Partial Eclipse Of The Heart: “We were in our Partial Eclipse group chat, and my castmates were sharing about Artemis II and how it connects to our musical. And suddenly, it hit me. I went to look for Nori’s ticket.”

After checking online, Hoh confirmed that his daughter’s name had been included in the mission.

“It left Earth, travelled all the way to the Moon, went behind it… and came all the way back home. For a brief moment, a part of her was out there. Farther than most of us will ever go. And now it’s back,” he wrote.

In the post, Hoh shared a photograph of the British children’s book Guess How Much I Love You, which he said he and his daughter read “all the time”, reading a specific line to her as he tucked her into bed, “I love you right up to the Moon and back.”

“I used to say it as a feeling. Something you can’t measure. But this time… a part of her actually made the trip. I really did that for her,” Hoh added.