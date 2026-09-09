Descendants Of The Sun to get Indonesian film remake starring Dian Sastrowardoyo in 2027
The Indonesian remake of the iconic K-drama will star renowned actors Dian Sastrowardoyo and Reza Rahadian.
The iconic 2016 Korean drama Descendants Of The Sun is getting remade as an Indonesian film, set for release in 2027. The remake will star renowned actors Dian Sastrowardoyo, 44, and Reza Rahadian, 39.
Sastrowardoyo is best known to global audiences for her role as Cinta in the hit 2002 movie Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?, while Rahadian has nabbed numerous industry awards in a career spanning over 20 years.
The original Descendants Of The Sun series starred Song Joong-ki as military officer Yoo Shi-jin and Song Hye-kyo as Kang Mo-yeon, who have to navigate their romance while confronting the realities and demands of their respective professions.
The upcoming movie is directed by Hanung Bramantyo, whose previous works include 2008's Ayat-Ayat Cinta and 2012's Habibie & Ainun, which also starred Reza Rahadian.
Speaking at a panel during Indonesia's Ideafest on Saturday (Sep 5), Hanung stated that the film will have its own identity, with a story adapted to suit Indonesia, and is currently in post-production.
Also starring in the film are singer-actress Eva Celia and Indonesian-American actor Yoshi Sudarso, best known for his role in the superhero series Power Rangers Dino Charge.
Next Entertainment World, the South Korean production house behind the original Descendants Of The Sun, is also involved in the movie's production, and its subsidiary, Contents Panda, will handle the movie's distribution in South Korea.