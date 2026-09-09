Descendants Of The Sun to get Indonesian film remake starring Dian Sastrowardoyo in 2027

The iconic 2016 Korean drama Descendants Of The Sun is getting remade as an Indonesian film, set for release in 2027. The remake will star renowned actors Dian Sastrowardoyo, 44, and Reza Rahadian, 39.

Sastrowardoyo is best known to global audiences for her role as Cinta in the hit 2002 movie Ada Apa Dengan Cinta?, while Rahadian has nabbed numerous industry awards in a career spanning over 20 years.

The original Descendants Of The Sun series starred Song Joong-ki as military officer Yoo Shi-jin and Song Hye-kyo as Kang Mo-yeon, who have to navigate their romance while confronting the realities and demands of their respective professions.