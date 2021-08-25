Desmond Ng invites viewers to duet on TV series theme song, Bonnie Loo obliges

Our local celebs are killing it on TikTok and singer-actor Desmond Ng is definitely showcasing his talent on the platform.

The 33-year-old getai champion posted a video of himself singing an acoustic version of the theme song for the new Channel 8 drama, Key Witness, together with two musicians.

Ng reposted the video on Instagram and garnered lots of love and support from fellow celebs. Rui En commented with a high five emoji while Desmond Tan, one of the stars of the new TV drama, essentially said that he got an eargasm.