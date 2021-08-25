Desmond Ng invites viewers to duet on TV series theme song, Bonnie Loo obliges
Watch the duo sing the theme song for the new Channel 8 drama, Key Witness, on TikTok.
Our local celebs are killing it on TikTok and singer-actor Desmond Ng is definitely showcasing his talent on the platform.
The 33-year-old getai champion posted a video of himself singing an acoustic version of the theme song for the new Channel 8 drama, Key Witness, together with two musicians.
Ng reposted the video on Instagram and garnered lots of love and support from fellow celebs. Rui En commented with a high five emoji while Desmond Tan, one of the stars of the new TV drama, essentially said that he got an eargasm.
Ng then uploaded a second clip where he included the lyrics on the screen and invited viewers to duet with him on TikTok. Actress-singer Bonnie Loo jumped on the challenge and posted a TikTok of herself and Ng singing in unison.
The duo have shared the stage multiple times before. Last year, they appeared on the Sofa So Good radio show on YES 933 to sing JJ Lin and Han Hong’s Under The Cloud.
Desmond Ng made his acting debut in 2016, and he has also sung many local drama theme songs, one of which won Best Theme Song at the Star Awards in 2018.
Key Witness is a 20-episode thriller that follows a former Interpol officer who searches for witnesses. The action drama stars Desmond Tan, Denise Camilla Tan, James Seah, Zhang Ze Tong, Sheryl Ang and Joel Choo.
Watch Key Witness on Channel 8 at 9pm or catch it on meWATCH.