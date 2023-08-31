Actor Desmond Ng leaves his 3-room flat door open when he’s home to experience the 'kampung spirit'

While many people would think twice about getting a flat along a common corridor due to the noise and lack of privacy, it was a prerequisite for Desmond Ng.

Such apartments bring back fond memories of living at his grandma’s house and the actor-singer set out to find a corridor unit in an old estate for his first home.

“I like the nostalgic feel of old neighbourhoods. Residents are friendlier and I enjoy interacting with neighbours. I grew up in that kind of environment, so I wanted to reminisce the kampung spirit. If I don’t experience it now, I might not have the chance in future,” the 35-year-old told 8days.sg.

He likes ground floor units too but such apartments are "more prone to lizards", which he admits being afraid of.

NEIGHBOURS WOULD POP BY FOR A CHAT

Home for Desmond is a 36-year-old three-room resale flat, which he bought for S$385,000, in the central part of Singapore. Though he’s only moved in for two months, he’s already super chummy with his elderly neighbours.

“I like to leave my door open 'cause it’s very breezy and the auntie next door would often come chat with me. She comes by on average once a day and always gives me food like kueh. She’s even asked to take a look at my bathroom,” he laughed.

"Don’t you find it awkward since you’re an artiste?" we asked.

“I don’t know if she knows I am an actor," said Desmond. "But I don’t mind her seeing me in my messy state or even shirtless. If I feel uncomfortable, I will put on a shirt.”

While it’s par for the course for neighbours to glance into his home while walking past, Desmond gets creeped out when they peep through the window, or worse, if fans show up at his door.

“Some fans came by my old place (which was also a corridor unit) and left something at my door. I don’t know how they knew where I lived. If my fans find out that I live here, I will have to shut my door,” he shared.