Actor-singer Desmond Ng and actress-host Kanny Theng expecting their first child
The couple tied the knot in March 2025 and are set to become parents this June or July. They had planned the pregnancy and are now excited for parenthood.
On Wednesday (Jan 28), Singaporean actor-singer Desmond Ng and actress-host Kanny Theng announced on their social media that they are expecting their first child, due around June or July this year.
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, the couple shared that Theng, 38, is currently 14 weeks pregnant. While they have kept the news private for some time, they are now ready to share it publicly – a decision that came with both excitement and some nerves.
The couple got married on Mar 28, 2025, and had been dating for seven to eight years before that.
“We’re pretty excited,” Theng said. However, for Ng, the emotions evolved over time. “The front part was a little bit more unsure,” he shared when asked how he felt. “I didn’t know what to do, but we are now moving, following the tempo, the motion. Everything is kind of on the right track, so now (we’re) more excited than a few months ago.”
While the pregnancy was planned, Ng, 38, confessed that the reality of becoming a father hit him harder than expected. “I thought I was ready,” he said. “But when you start to know that, ‘oh, this is really happening’ then you start to panic a bit.”
His mind instantly kicked into preparation mode as he started thinking about everything that needed to be done to prepare for their baby’s arrival, including house renovations, and even joking about planning his retirement dates.
The actor-singer shared that he barely slept the first few days after finding out, sleeping "less than five hours".
Theng, on the other hand, described herself as “quite chill” about the pregnancy, though she acknowledges the “drastic change” ahead of them.
She spoke candidly about the additional anxieties that came with being pregnant later in life, particularly medical tests such as the NIPT (Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing).
She said: “I was very, very, very worried about the test because of my age.” She was “scared”, especially because the tests were done during the festive period of Christmas and the new year. This meant longer than usual waiting periods which made the whole thing “quite tense”.
“But the test came back and it was all good, so I got more excited,” she shared.
Along with the all-clear in the test result, Theng also came to know the gender of the baby, which she has kept to herself till this day. While she will do a gender reveal to her husband, family and friends soon, for now, Ng’s bonding with the baby has been a little tricky.
“She always asks me to talk to the baby, but I don’t know which name to call – boy or girl. Because (for) both genders, we have a name,” Ng shared. Theng joked: “He doesn’t know who he’s talking to!”
Ng has his guesses, and even snuck a look at Theng’s baby-related purchases, though they have all been white so far. He hopes she might give in and buy something “blue or pink, and I can look into it”.
Theng revealed that the couple had decided the boy’s name even before they got married, “perhaps, like, five, six years ago”. She laughed, “It’s so lame!”
However, the couple had their fun with some old wives’ tales to predict the baby’s gender. One involved secretly placing a spoon under one chair and a fork under another, with the pregnant mother sitting on one to reveal the baby's gender – a spoon meant girl, and fork meant boy.
While she did not share the result of the tales, she did admit: “For me in my very personal opinion, I think they are not true.”
The pregnancy has already prompted some lifestyle changes for the couple, who admitted to having to keep a “low profile” over the last two months.
They were not ready to announce the news to their friends yet, which meant having to refuse outings. “We cannot stop them from eating sushi,” Ng said with a laugh.
Now that the news is out, Theng said it is a “relief” and it will be “much easier” to be open now.
Reflecting on their journey to parenthood, the couple shared that their perspectives on having children had changed – even swapped – since they got married.
Ng had always wanted kids and was very good with them as well. However, when they got married, he changed his mind and thought they were “good” without them.
On the other hand, Theng was the one who thought, “we can never have a kid” but had a change of heart, as she did not want that “regret” later in life about not having kids while she could, adding that it is “something you can never turn back in time for”.
The two had set a timeline for themselves. Yet, when it happened, it came as a surprise. “Part of us is like, ‘oh, we probably won't have it’, so when we (did), we were like, ‘oh wow’,” Ng said.
As for what kind of parents they think will be, both were quick to admit that they had no idea, but hope they will be “friends to our newborn”.
When asked who would be the fiercer parent, Theng laughed: “I think it’s gonna be me. I’m not too sure, he’s too good with kids!”
Ng, a singer, shared that while he has not written a song for the baby yet, he has one in progress from before learning about the pregnancy – though he jokingly added, “I have to know the gender before I can do anything.”
For now, Ng and Theng are focused on navigating the pregnancy one step at a time with regular scans and check-ups with the gynaecologist.
Theng regularly tells the baby “love you” and “see you soon” as they await the safe birth of their first child.