Actor-singer Desmond Ng and actress-host Kanny Theng expecting their first child

On Wednesday (Jan 28), Singaporean actor-singer Desmond Ng and actress-host Kanny Theng announced on their social media that they are expecting their first child, due around June or July this year.

Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, the couple shared that Theng, 38, is currently 14 weeks pregnant. While they have kept the news private for some time, they are now ready to share it publicly – a decision that came with both excitement and some nerves.

The couple got married on Mar 28, 2025, and had been dating for seven to eight years before that.

“We’re pretty excited,” Theng said. However, for Ng, the emotions evolved over time. “The front part was a little bit more unsure,” he shared when asked how he felt. “I didn’t know what to do, but we are now moving, following the tempo, the motion. Everything is kind of on the right track, so now (we’re) more excited than a few months ago.”

While the pregnancy was planned, Ng, 38, confessed that the reality of becoming a father hit him harder than expected. “I thought I was ready,” he said. “But when you start to know that, ‘oh, this is really happening’ then you start to panic a bit.”

His mind instantly kicked into preparation mode as he started thinking about everything that needed to be done to prepare for their baby’s arrival, including house renovations, and even joking about planning his retirement dates.

The actor-singer shared that he barely slept the first few days after finding out, sleeping "less than five hours".

Theng, on the other hand, described herself as “quite chill” about the pregnancy, though she acknowledges the “drastic change” ahead of them.

She spoke candidly about the additional anxieties that came with being pregnant later in life, particularly medical tests such as the NIPT (Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing).

She said: “I was very, very, very worried about the test because of my age.” She was “scared”, especially because the tests were done during the festive period of Christmas and the new year. This meant longer than usual waiting periods which made the whole thing “quite tense”.

“But the test came back and it was all good, so I got more excited,” she shared.