Actor Desmond Ng marries longtime partner Kanny Theng, proposed with a watch instead of a ring

As of Friday night (Mar 28), Desmond Ng will be a married man. The actor, 37, will be exchanging vows with his partner of several years in front of family and friends, who will gather for an intimate ballroom dinner.

Ng revealed that he’d been dating host Kanny Theng, who has also dabbled in acting, for “maybe about seven or eight years, or more – I can’t remember!”

Theng, 37, who was last seen on screen in the movie Money No Enough 3, can’t remember either. “We didn’t take note of the date,” she laughed, adding that they’re not sentimental about that kind of thing.

The couple met about 10 years ago at dinner with mutual friends. Was it love at first sight? “Kind of,” they both chimed in unison. Still, it was a while before they actually got together.

“We are very different people,” said Ng, who stars in the currently-airing Emerald Hill. “I’m more laid-back; I think a lot; I’m very logical. She’s more about feelings and moving fast and not thinking about consequences. She wants everything ‘now’. I think we complement each other. She moves me forward; I hold her back a little. That makes me feel like she’s a person I can live with for the rest of my life.”

Although Ng says he didn’t go to great lengths to keep the relationship a secret, “We didn’t go public” either, he acknowledged. “When reporters asked if I had a girlfriend, I always said yes, but never mentioned who she was, because I didn’t know how to explain that to them as she isn’t really in the industry – she mostly does hosting.”