Desmond Tan on his surprise Best Actor win at Star Awards 2026: ‘I thought it was a joke'

Speaking to 8days.sg after his win, Tan admitted he was overcome by a wave of different emotions when he heard Hong Kong actor Julian Cheung call his name.

“I was confused initially, and then my mind went blank. I thought it was a joke, and something I couldn’t comprehend there and then. I had to fight to get back my composure,” he said.

This marks Tan's second Best Actor win, his first being in 2018 for When Duty Calls. Earlier that night, he had also picked up his 10th Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes trophy, and the BYD Favourite Male Character Award.

“To be nominated alongside my shifu (teacher, referring to Chen), I think, it’s already a treat for any actor. He honestly is like the final boss in a game,” he said.

“To go all the way to the last stage alongside him is already a huge accomplishment for me,” he added.

In fact, Tan had already braced himself for a different outcome. He revealed he had watched trailers of Chen's performance in The Gift Of Time, where the latter plays a terminally ill cancer patient.

“It is not easy to portray someone in such a sick state, so I felt like he had a really high chance of winning,” he said.