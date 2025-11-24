Actor Desmond Tan gained over 10kg for upcoming film: 'Even walking leaves me breathless'
While the 39-year-old Mediacorp actor, who plays a middle-aged ex-convict in Jonathan Choo's new film Pace, piled on the kilos, one of his co-stars lost 10kg.
Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan, 39, is making his return to the big screen after six years – his last film was the 2019 Singaporean romance comedy movie, The Big Day.
He is set to appear in Jonathan Choo's directorial feature film debut, Pace (脚踏实地), which will also star Choo's veteran actor dad Zhu Houren, and brother, Joel Choo.
Tan plays a middle-aged man trying to rebuild his life after overcoming a drug addiction, and while reintegrating into society, he discovers a new passion for marathon running. To reflect his character’s physical and emotional struggles at different stages, he's had to take on the task of undergoing actual physical changes for the role.
Speaking to 8world at the film's lensing ceremony on Nov 19, Tan revealed he had to gain weight to look like an "ordinary middle-aged man".
"Over the past weeks, I adjusted my diet and exercise, taking photos for the director to track my progress. I'm not promoting extreme weight gain or loss. My goal is to reach the role's required physique safely," Tan said.
"The weight gain is definitely in the double digits. I used to have eight-pack abs, and now, I barely dare to look in the mirror in the morning, and my skin is not in a good condition as well," he continued.
For someone who's known for his fit physique, preparing for the role was no easy challenge.
"The experience was much harder than I imagined. When I first got the script, I was only focused on the story. Gradually, I realised that the body transformation is the toughest part. I don't gain weight easily and still have some idol-image pressure, so it was overwhelming and stressful," Tan Desmond.
He added: "I told my wife, 'I'm not sexy anymore'. My pants no longer fit, and even walking leaves me breathless."
To better understand his role, Tan also visited Changi Prison to get a first-hand experience of the environment. "My character has been imprisoned and went through rehabilitation, so i requested a visit. I spent only 10 minutes alone in a cell, but the oppressive loneliness was very real," he said.
On the flipside, while Tan had to pile on the pounds, co-star Joel Choo, who plays a marathon runner, lost 10kg in two months.
He said: "I don't run at all, so I had to learn. Now, I've fallen in love with it. Initially, I couldn't even run 1km, but now I can run 10km. I follow a plan to run thrice a week, and I hope to continue even after filming, and maybe even challenge myself to run a half or full marathon in the future."
Local influencer Simonboy, whose real name is Simon Khung, also plays the "bad company" of Tan's character. As a reformed drug addict and ex-convict, he is able to use his personal experience to better portray his role.
"I was surprised when the production team contacted me. After hearing the story and my role, I didn't hesitate. I'm not worried about playing a drug user again. This is a positive story with a clear message, and I'm a perfectionist so I'm going to give it my all," shared Khung.
Desmond Tan also praised Khung for his performance: "We've rehearsed together and he's very natural. He's able to mix languages and deliver a street-smart vibe effortlessly."
Shooting for Pace begins Nov 20, and is slated to air late 2026.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/