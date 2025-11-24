Actor Desmond Tan gained over 10kg for upcoming film: 'Even walking leaves me breathless'

Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan, 39, is making his return to the big screen after six years – his last film was the 2019 Singaporean romance comedy movie, The Big Day.

He is set to appear in Jonathan Choo's directorial feature film debut, Pace (脚踏实地), which will also star Choo's veteran actor dad Zhu Houren, and brother, Joel Choo.

Tan plays a middle-aged man trying to rebuild his life after overcoming a drug addiction, and while reintegrating into society, he discovers a new passion for marathon running. To reflect his character’s physical and emotional struggles at different stages, he's had to take on the task of undergoing actual physical changes for the role.

Speaking to 8world at the film's lensing ceremony on Nov 19, Tan revealed he had to gain weight to look like an "ordinary middle-aged man".

"Over the past weeks, I adjusted my diet and exercise, taking photos for the director to track my progress. I'm not promoting extreme weight gain or loss. My goal is to reach the role's required physique safely," Tan said.

"The weight gain is definitely in the double digits. I used to have eight-pack abs, and now, I barely dare to look in the mirror in the morning, and my skin is not in a good condition as well," he continued.