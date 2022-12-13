Actor Desmond Tan gets robbed while travelling in Italy, loses cash and laptop
His backpack containing cash for his trip, his laptop and other things was stolen while he was on a train, the Singaporean actor shared on Instagram.
Singaporean actor Desmond Tan had some terrible luck while travelling in Italy. He posted an Instagram story on Monday (Dec 12) to share that his backpack was stolen while he was on a train. It contained his laptop, cash for the trip and other items.
“My backpack just got stolen from me in a train in Italy. Just want to send a reminder to folks who are travelling during this period to be extremely careful,” he posted.
Tan also asked his followers who’ve had a similar experience to share their advice on what he should do when he makes a police report and how he should proceed.
A couple of hours before his Instagram story, he had uploaded photos of himself enjoying the beauty of Duomo Milan, or Milan Cathedral.
This isn’t the first time Tan has had such rough luck while travelling. In March 2020, he posted on Instagram that he had been robbed of his phone while he was in Bali attending a friend’s wedding.
He told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that he had been riding a motorcycle with a friend back to their vacation villa when two men on a motorcycle started following them, while another two men on another motorcycle surrounded them. One of the men grabbed Tan's phone and fled.
The actor said he sped up to give chase but his friend stopped him from taking things further.He shared that he was blessed to have walked away from that incident without any injuries. “It could be worse,” he wrote in his post, adding that he had chosen to forgive the robbers.