Actor Desmond Tan gets robbed while travelling in Italy, loses cash and laptop

A couple of hours before his Instagram story, he had uploaded photos of himself enjoying the beauty of Duomo Milan, or Milan Cathedral.

This isn’t the first time Tan has had such rough luck while travelling. In March 2020, he posted on Instagram that he had been robbed of his phone while he was in Bali attending a friend’s wedding.

He told Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao that he had been riding a motorcycle with a friend back to their vacation villa when two men on a motorcycle started following them, while another two men on another motorcycle surrounded them. One of the men grabbed Tan's phone and fled.

The actor said he sped up to give chase but his friend stopped him from taking things further.