Newly-married Desmond Tan feels ‘liberated’ and ‘happy’, even if he ‘can’t tolerate’ his haircut

He quipped, “I just want to officially thank my team – my hair stylist, makeup artist and fashion stylist – for helping me look good for campaigns and commercials.”

Of course, “A farmer wouldn’t be so concerned over the whole image thing,” acknowledged the 35-year-old, who immersed himself so deeply in the role that he was able to write lyrics for the drama’s theme song from the point of view of his character.

“The show revolves around the importance of family and kinship. There are a lot of scenes about separation and reunion. I put these elements into the lyrics,” he said.

For example, the song speaks of people in different parts of the world looking at the same stars and moon, missing one another. “Many of my colleagues are from Malaysia and some of them practically haven’t seen their wives and newborn kids in the past two years. I put those emotions into the lyrics.”

Writing the words for and performing the song “helped me in my process as an actor for my role,” he added.