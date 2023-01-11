Actor Desmond Tan was offered cash by Singaporeans holidaying in Europe after his backpack was stolen

When actor Desmond Tan’s backpack was stolen on a train in Italy last month, he initially wasn’t going to share the incident on social media.

But, in hindsight, “I’m glad I did,” he told CNA Lifestyle. Why? Because it was the holiday season, and he subsequently “bumped into many Singaporeans” who, like him, were vacationing in Europe.

“Some came up to me and thanked me, saying that because I shared what happened to me, they became more vigilant,” the 36-year-old said.

He added, with a laugh: “I tell you, Singapore might be small, but Singaporeans are everywhere.” Throughout his travels with his wife in Italy, the UK and the Netherlands, “I bumped into so many Singaporeans… I have to give thanks to our government for allowing us to start travelling so easily and early.”

Tan shared that he was “quite shaken and affected” by losing his belongings – his laptop and cash were in the backpack – but his fellow countrymen “gave me a lot of encouragement,” he said. “Some even asked, ‘Do you need cash? I can give you some right now.’ Imagine – we were strangers, but people were willing to help.”