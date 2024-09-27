Actor Desmond Tan wins Outstanding Asian Star award at Seoul International Drama Awards 2024
Desmond was one of six recipients of the award – which is determined by votes from fans around the world.
Singaporean actor Desmond Tan celebrated a noteworthy success on Wednesday (Sep 25) after being named one of six winners of the Outstanding Asian Star award at this year's Seoul International Drama Awards held in South Korea.
His fellow award-winners in the category are:
- Byeon Woo-seok from South Korea
- Kim Hye-yoon from South Korea
- Siti Saleha from Malaysia
- Kim Chiu from the Philippines
- Win from Thailand
The winners of the Outstanding Asian Star award were determined by votes from fans around the world. The voting process took place between Jun 15 and Jul 14 via the app Idol Champ.
In a celebratory post on his Instagram page, the Mediacorp artiste called it "an incredible honour to represent Singapore".
"I’m humbled to share the spotlight with my fellow winners and to celebrate our passion for storytelling alongside industry friends I admire from afar. Let's continue to create better works!"
The Outstanding Asian Star award is the latest achievement in a milestone year for Desmond. This year alone, the All That Glitters star won two awards at the recent Star Awards 2024 and welcomed his first child.
Other big winners at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 include acclaimed director Park Chan-wook who won the Golden Bird Prize for his HBO black comedy The Sympathizer. Parasyte star Song Kang-ho won his first-ever award for a drama series – clinching best actor for his role in the Disney+ series Uncle Samsik.