Actor Desmond Tan wins Outstanding Asian Star award at Seoul International Drama Awards 2024

Singaporean actor Desmond Tan celebrated a noteworthy success on Wednesday (Sep 25) after being named one of six winners of the Outstanding Asian Star award at this year's Seoul International Drama Awards held in South Korea.

His fellow award-winners in the category are:

Byeon Woo-seok from South Korea

Kim Hye-yoon from South Korea

Siti Saleha from Malaysia

Kim Chiu from the Philippines

Win from Thailand

The winners of the Outstanding Asian Star award were determined by votes from fans around the world. The voting process took place between Jun 15 and Jul 14 via the app Idol Champ.