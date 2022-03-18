It’s confirmed: Singaporean actors Desmond Tan, Rebecca Lim joining Hong Kong zombie film

It’s confirmed: Local actors Desmond Tan and Rebecca Lim will be joining a star-studded Asian cast in the new Hong Kong zombie film, Chungking Mansions. They were first reported to be in talks for the roles in September last year.

The 35-year-old Tan is especially excited to join the cast as he’s a big zombie fan and has been since he was a kid.

“I was obsessed with the Hong Kong zombie shows as a kid. I remember imitating zombies and hopping around my home with my face powdered with baby powder when I was a preschooler,” he told CNA Lifestyle.

“The craze of zombie shows is back in recent years and it has always been in my bucket list to act in one. I think it will be a dream come true to participate in a zombie show, finally,” he added.

Although his co-star, Lim, is not quite a fan of the genre, she admitted to CNA Lifestyle that she’s looking forward to acting in the film as it’s a genre she hasn’t done before.

“I’ve never been a fan of the horror-thriller genre because I really don’t enjoy being scared,” said the 35-year-old actress. “I always watch them with my eyes half closed and ears covered! But strangely, I’m excited to be a part of a horror film or a zombie film because it’s not as easy creating the moments to instil suspense, fear, nervousness and relief. I’ve never acted in this genre before so I’m really looking forward!”

Tan also shared that he’s a fan of Wong Kar Wai's Chungking Express so he’s looking forward to shooting a movie in the iconic Chungking Mansions.

The actor said he doesn’t have a lot of details at the moment about how long he’ll be in Hong Kong. However, when CNA Lifestyle asked who he would miss the most when he's away – his wife or his dog – he had a firm answer.

“Trick question? I will miss all! Hahaha!” he replied.

Another newly confirmed cast member is Hong Kong pop sensation, Anson Lo, from idol group Mirror, who has officially joined the cast.

Rounding up the previously announced cast are Japanese action star Rina Takeda, Hong Kong-Canadian actresses Selena Lee and Jeannie Chan, Korean star Choi Si-hun, Hong Kong actor Louis Cheung and Thai actress Davika Hoorne.

Directed and produced by Bizhan Tong, this zombie action-thriller follows a diverse group of people from all around the world as they try to break into Chungking Mansions, following a devastating zombie outbreak in Hong Kong.

According to an earlier report in Deadline, Lim will be playing the right-hand woman of the person responsible for the zombie outbreak, while Tan will play a hustler who helps the lead character navigate the mansions to save his family.

The film will mainly be in English, but it will also feature a number of languages such as Japanese, Cantonese and Korean.

“Chungking Mansions contributes to the evolving tapestry of zombie lore while paying tribute to the socially charged narratives of George A Romero, bringing it closer in tone to Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us,” Tong told Deadline.