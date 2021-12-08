Actor Desmond Tan shares more details about his wedding and proposal

Tan added that they had planned to marry after the romantic proposal but COVID-19 happened. “(The wedding) would have happened two years ago if not for the sudden pandemic outbreak. It has always been our plan to have a destination wedding, but we put it on hold because of the ever-changing uncertainties of the pandemic,” he told the entertainment portal.

So when the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to France opened up in October, Tan took the opportunity to plan their dream wedding there.

Tan planned “an intimate and simple” wedding at a French chateau in Southern France in the presence of 15 of their closest friends. After exchanging their vows, Tan surprised his bride with a wedding song he wrote for her.

“It has been a long wait for us to finally fulfil this dream. We are both immensely happy and felt so blessed during the wedding, we had tears of joy many times.”

The actor also shared that there are no plans to hold a wedding banquet in Singapore given the uncertainties of COVID-19 and that the couple already held a reception with their families in November.

The question that is hot on everyone’s lips: Who exactly is Mrs Tan? “I kept it private because I respect my partner’s privacy. I am very thankful for her patience and after a long engagement, I’m so blessed to call her my wife.”

