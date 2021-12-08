Actor Desmond Tan shares more details about his wedding and proposal
He wrote his bride a song and serenaded her at a private ceremony in Southern France. Now that's what we call a destination wedding.
Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan revealed on Instagram on Tuesday (Dec 7) that he married his university sweetheart of 12 years in a private ceremony at a French chateau in Southern France.
Well wishes from the celebrity set have been pouring in since.
Actress Zoe Tay responded to the good news with a heartfelt congratulatory post, in which she wrote, “Our Prince is married. Congratulations. Wishing you marital bliss, and hope you have kids soon.”
Sharon Au, who knows the bride, wrote: “You know what I am going to do when I see you! Scream! @thedesmondtan yesh yesh yesh! I love her since 2015!”
Michelle Chong also chimed in: “Congrats! That’s one super eligible bachelor off the shelf!”
In a WhatsApp interview with 8 Days, the 35-year-old actor shared details on how this “surprise” wedding wasn’t exactly a surprise.
“I proposed to her five years ago in a National Park in the USA. It was a quiet winter morning. With the snowy mountains as our backdrop, I got down on one knee and popped the question. I was so nervous. Thankfully, she said, 'Yes!'"
Tan added that they had planned to marry after the romantic proposal but COVID-19 happened. “(The wedding) would have happened two years ago if not for the sudden pandemic outbreak. It has always been our plan to have a destination wedding, but we put it on hold because of the ever-changing uncertainties of the pandemic,” he told the entertainment portal.
So when the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) to France opened up in October, Tan took the opportunity to plan their dream wedding there.
Tan planned “an intimate and simple” wedding at a French chateau in Southern France in the presence of 15 of their closest friends. After exchanging their vows, Tan surprised his bride with a wedding song he wrote for her.
“It has been a long wait for us to finally fulfil this dream. We are both immensely happy and felt so blessed during the wedding, we had tears of joy many times.”
The actor also shared that there are no plans to hold a wedding banquet in Singapore given the uncertainties of COVID-19 and that the couple already held a reception with their families in November.
The question that is hot on everyone’s lips: Who exactly is Mrs Tan? “I kept it private because I respect my partner’s privacy. I am very thankful for her patience and after a long engagement, I’m so blessed to call her my wife.”
Pass the tissues.