Singapore actor Desmond Tan and wife expecting second child
In an Instagram post on Thursday (Apr 3), Tan announced that his second child will be a boy.
Desmond Tan's family is set to grow even bigger. The Singapore actor announced on Thursday (Apr 3) that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy.
This will be the couple's second child; they previously welcomed their daughter in March last year.
In a video on his Instagram page, the All That Glitters star wrote that they were "blessed beyond measure".
The video shows the Tan family in the midst of a photo shoot, with them holding a sonogram of the latest addition to the clan.
"Our little family is growing, and we can’t wait to welcome our baby boy into the world. Having our firstborn reveal the gender of her sibling means the world to us!" he added.
Well wishes have poured in from fans and Tan's celebrity friends, including Carrie Wong, Benjamin Tan and Cheryl Chou.
"I’m so happy for you both!" wrote Filipino star Heart Evangelista.
In a previous interview with CNA Lifestyle, Tan recalled his first moments of being a father.
"I was like, ‘Okay, this is my creation’...There was a strong and interesting connection – a new human being you’ve never met before. It felt like seeing someone I knew, yet didn’t know. But, I know this person will be a lifelong friend. And, of course, I am responsible for this stranger."
Tan has yet to reveal the due date of his second child.