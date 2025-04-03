Singapore actor Desmond Tan and wife expecting second child

In a video on his Instagram page, the All That Glitters star wrote that they were "blessed beyond measure".

The video shows the Tan family in the midst of a photo shoot, with them holding a sonogram of the latest addition to the clan.

"Our little family is growing, and we can’t wait to welcome our baby boy into the world. Having our firstborn reveal the gender of her sibling means the world to us!" he added.

Well wishes have poured in from fans and Tan's celebrity friends, including Carrie Wong, Benjamin Tan and Cheryl Chou.

"I’m so happy for you both!" wrote Filipino star Heart Evangelista.