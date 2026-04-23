Desmond Tan celebrates Star Awards 2026 wins with instant noodles, diaper duty and champagne at home

The actor, who won over judges with his dual role as identical twins with contrasting personalities in Devil Behind The Gate, first showed a picture of him giving his two-year-old daughter a peck on the lips while holding onto one of his trophies.

The other awards were nicely placed on the table in front of them.

"Ms Tan, this Best Actor trophy is for you. I’ll always remember holding you in one arm as a newborn, with my script in the other, preparing for Devil Behind The Gate on so many occasions. Thank you for being such an easy baby to care for," gushed the doting father.

In his caption, Tan also expressed how blessed he felt after the glorious night.

"Life is so good and I’m truly content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me all these years, you know who you are. I carry that with me always. I love you all so much."

But it seems like Tan's seven-month-old son wasn’t about to let his big sister take all the spotlight.