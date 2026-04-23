Desmond Tan celebrates Star Awards 2026 wins with instant noodles, diaper duty and champagne at home
Despite his big win, the newly-minted All-Time Favourite Artiste snapped back into reality real quick.
Star Awards 2026 was nothing short of a big victory for Desmond Tan.
Best Actor award? Check. His final Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes trophy? Check. BYD Favourite Male Character Award? Check.
But just like Cinderella, when the clock struck 12 (or even earlier for Tan, perhaps), it was time to get back to reality.
You'd think the 39-year-old would be having a grand celebration after the show. But the newly-minted All-Time Favourite Artiste took to Instagram to share that he spent the night in the simplest yet most heartwarming way.
The actor, who won over judges with his dual role as identical twins with contrasting personalities in Devil Behind The Gate, first showed a picture of him giving his two-year-old daughter a peck on the lips while holding onto one of his trophies.
The other awards were nicely placed on the table in front of them.
"Ms Tan, this Best Actor trophy is for you. I’ll always remember holding you in one arm as a newborn, with my script in the other, preparing for Devil Behind The Gate on so many occasions. Thank you for being such an easy baby to care for," gushed the doting father.
In his caption, Tan also expressed how blessed he felt after the glorious night.
"Life is so good and I’m truly content. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me all these years, you know who you are. I carry that with me always. I love you all so much."
But it seems like Tan's seven-month-old son wasn’t about to let his big sister take all the spotlight.
In a subsequent photo, the actor, who apparently didn’t even have time to change after getting home, was immediately summoned for diaper duty, wiping his son’s tush.
"What I did when I got home. Lol. Didi woke up for me," he quipped.
But rest assured, he did get to sneak in a small celebration.
According to the actor, he concluded the night with a "simple celebratory meal", which comprised instant noodles – with a slice of cheese, no less – and a bottle of Moet champagne.
What a way to end the night.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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