Veteran Malaysian actor Dharma Harun dies at age 69
Dharma Harun, who starred in popular Malay movies in the 80s, was found dead at his home on Tuesday (Nov 25).
Veteran Malaysian actor Dharma Harun was found dead at his home on Tuesday (Nov 25) night. He was 69. In a series of Instagram Stories, Dharma's son, actor Syafiq Dharma, said that he discovered his father's death after coming home at 9.10pm on Tuesday.
Speaking to Malaysian news outlet Harian Metro, Syafiq said that Dharma's body "was already stiff and cold" when he found him and that no matter how he moved him, Dharma's body remained rigid.
The late Dharma shared a home with his two children, who are currently studying at the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
In recent months, the actor appeared gaunt and was reportedly suffering from multiple ailments, including gastritis and a thyroid condition.
According to Syafiq, Dharma will be buried on Wednesday morning in Selangor.
"Please send your prayers to my father and please forgive any of his debts or sins," said Syafiq. "He was a good father."
Dharma Harun starred in numerous iconic Malay films in the 80s, including 1980's Adik Manja and 1982's Sikit Punya Gila.
The former was, at one point, the highest-grossing Malay film, while the latter received numerous awards at the Malaysian Film Festival in 1982.