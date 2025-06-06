Chinese singer Diamond Zhang Bichen to stage first Singapore concert in August
Zhang's concert Epic Of Love will see her performing alongside the First-Class Symphony Orchestra at The Star Theatre.
Famed Mandopop singer Zhang Bichen will stage her first concert in Singapore on Aug 1. The 35-year-old star, who also goes by Diamond Zhang, will dazzle audiences at The Star Theatre with her memorable tunes.
Titled Epic Of Love, Zhang's concert will also have her performing alongside the First-Class Symphony Orchestra, allowing attendees to experience epic arrangements of her works.
Tickets for Zhang Bichen's concert will go on sale on Saturday (Jun 7) at 10am on Biz Trends Media's official website and Book My Show.
Ticket prices will cost between S$98 and S$298.
Before her career as a Mandopop star, Zhang Bichen was a member of the now-disbanded girl group Sunny Days.
In 2014, Zhang left the group to focus on her solo career. She then took part in the third season of the Chinese reality talent show The Voice Of China, which she eventually won.
Since then, she has been a familiar voice in numerous popular Chinese dramas, with her songs serving as the shows' soundtrack. Her songs have been featured on the likes of the megahit drama The Long Ballad, One And Only and The Legend Of Shen Li.