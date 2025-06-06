Chinese singer Diamond Zhang Bichen to stage first Singapore concert in August

Before her career as a Mandopop star, Zhang Bichen was a member of the now-disbanded girl group Sunny Days.

In 2014, Zhang left the group to focus on her solo career. She then took part in the third season of the Chinese reality talent show The Voice Of China, which she eventually won.

Since then, she has been a familiar voice in numerous popular Chinese dramas, with her songs serving as the shows' soundtrack. Her songs have been featured on the likes of the megahit drama The Long Ballad, One And Only and The Legend Of Shen Li.