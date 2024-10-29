Malaysian actress Diana Danielle to divorce husband Farid Kamil a year after reconciling
In an Instagram Story on Monday (Oct 28), the 32-year-old said that she has decided "to officially separate from [her] husband and will be filing for divorce".
Posting an Instagram Story, Diana wrote: "I have decided to officially separate from my husband and will be filing for divorce. No, I will not explain why. Maybe he will, as usual. With flowers and rings and empty promises. Have a nice life."
In her next Story, she added: "Oh and don't persuade [me]."
This marks the second time that Diana will be filing for divorce from Farid. The couple legally divorced on Aug 10, 2023, but reconciled a few weeks later on Aug 31.
From her Instagram Stories, it seems that Diana was referencing the couple's previous divorce proceedings in early 2023 which saw Farid attending a court session, holding a bouquet and a ring, in hopes of winning Diana back.
Diana Daniella and Farid Kamil married on Nov 3, 2012, and have a son, 11, and a daughter, nine.