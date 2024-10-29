Malaysian actress Diana Danielle to divorce husband Farid Kamil a year after reconciling

Malaysian actress Diana Danielle, 32, revealed on Instagram on Monday (Oct 28) that she intends to file for divorce from her husband of 12 years – actor Farid Kamil, 43.

Posting an Instagram Story, Diana wrote: "I have decided to officially separate from my husband and will be filing for divorce. No, I will not explain why. Maybe he will, as usual. With flowers and rings and empty promises. Have a nice life."

In her next Story, she added: "Oh and don't persuade [me]."

This marks the second time that Diana will be filing for divorce from Farid. The couple legally divorced on Aug 10, 2023, but reconciled a few weeks later on Aug 31.