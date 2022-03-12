Did Lin Meijiao once slap Zoe Tay? 'Ah jie' recalls the incident clearly

Zoe Tay has played a head nurse for many seasons of You Can Be An Angel, which returns for a fourth installment on Mar 18, so you can bet she has lots of experience comforting those in pain and discomfort.

But what happens when she's the one who's injured?

In You Can Play An Angel 4, Tay returns as the assistant director of a nursing home, who has to deal with its disgruntled elderly residents. And, in a teaser showreel screened during a press conference to promote the drama on Mar 8, there's a scene in which a resident, played by Guo Liang, hits her with a cane.

Tay said in an interview with AsiaOne that although Guo had felt the pressure of having to assault her while filming the scene, camera angles and acting techniques did the real work of making it look like he was actually hitting her.

However, it did remind her of an incident on the set of the 1991 drama Pretty Faces – the same drama that made her a household name and sealed her stardom.

In the show, which also starred Lin Meijiao, Tang Miaoling, Hong Hui Fang and Chen Shu Cheng, Tay played the brash, boyfriend-stealing Bobo, with her signature cropped, explosive perm.

