Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial: Day One takeaways

Here are five takeaways from Monday's (May 12) first day of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' New York trial where he faces federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, could face life in prison if convicted of all five felony counts.

VIDEO OF HOTEL ATTACK SHOWN

Jurors were shown a surveillance video of Combs throwing his then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, an aspiring hip-hop artiste known as Cassie, to the ground in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 and kicking her as she tried to enter an elevator.

Wearing only a towel, Combs was then seen grabbing Ventura's belongings and dragging her into the hallway. He left her for a time before returning and throwing a vase in her direction, shattering it.

Combs apologised after the video first aired on CNN last year. Ventura is expected to testify on Tuesday.