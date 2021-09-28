Disney+ TV series Star Wars: Andor has finished filming, expect to see ‘familiar faces’

Actor Diego Luna has confirmed that his new TV series set in a galaxy far, far away has completed filming.

Luna stars in (and executive produces) Star Wars: Andor, where he reprises his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor from the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The 12-episode Disney+ series, slated for release in 2022, is a prequel to the 2016 Rogue One movie and is expected to focus on the beginning years of the Rebellion, with the show's events taking place five years before the events of the film.

Luna also confirmed to Deadline on Monday (Sep 27) that fans can “definitely see familiar faces” in the new series. Although he didn’t name names, actress Genevieve O’Reilly has already been confirmed to be returning as Mon Mothma.

He added that he was able to reveal a lot more about this project because he can’t spoil the ending for those who’ve seen Rogue One.

“No matter what I say, I can’t ruin the ending,” he quipped.

Having said that, the actor didn’t reveal too much about the ins and outs of the upcoming series except to say that the “experience was literally a transformation for me”.

“It’s something that I really wanted to do and that I thought I was not going to be able to do. I’m more than happy.”

He also spoke about the challenges of filming during the pandemic and praised the team behind the project. “To be honest, it’s been such a blessing to do this job and to do it under these circumstances. I had the chance to work with a team that I couldn’t be more proud of and admire more. It’s a hardcore moment to be out there shooting, and we were really lucky,” he shared.

The new series joins the list of live-action Star Wars projects expected to come out on Disney+ next year, namely season three of The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi.