Warp to your childhood at the fan screening of the Digimon Adventure 02 reunion movie in Singapore
Digimon Adventure 02 was a sequel to the hit anime Digimon Adventure and aired on Channel 8 back in the early 2000s.
Here's some good news for Singapore millennials who grew up watching the Digimon series on Channel 8. A follow-up movie for Digimon Adventure 02, called Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, will be released in Singapore soon, with a special fan screening happening on Nov 18 at Cathay Cineplex AMK Hub at Ang Mo Kio.
The movie is set 10 years after the events of Digimon Adventure 02 and follows the main characters of the show (collectively known as the DigiDestined) as they take on one more battle as adults.
The official synopsis is as follows:
"It is 2012, ten years after the adventures between Odaiba and the Digital World took place. While they have embarked on their own paths, Daisuke and the other DigiDestined and their partner Digimon are still bound together by the same bond.
"Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky above Tokyo Tower, sending a message to the world: 'May everyone in the world have friends. May they each have a Digimon.' As the world watches, a young man named Lui Ohwada appears before Daisuke and his friends with a cracked Digivice. Behind the birth of the DigiDestined is Lui's single, hidden wish."
Tickets for the fan screening cost S$60 and are now available at Cathay Cineplexes' official site. Here's what you get with every purchase:
- A movie ticket to Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning
- A set of acrylic stands, featuring seven characters
- A set of can badges, featuring seven designs
- A T-shirt
- An A2 poster
Do note that tickets for the fan screening are selling fast.
There's no word on when the movie will be available for general release in Singapore. However, fans can also head to Malaysia where the movie will play in Golden Screen Cinemas from Nov 30.