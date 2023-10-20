Warp to your childhood at the fan screening of the Digimon Adventure 02 reunion movie in Singapore

The movie is set 10 years after the events of Digimon Adventure 02 and follows the main characters of the show (collectively known as the DigiDestined) as they take on one more battle as adults.

The official synopsis is as follows:

"It is 2012, ten years after the adventures between Odaiba and the Digital World took place. While they have embarked on their own paths, Daisuke and the other DigiDestined and their partner Digimon are still bound together by the same bond.

"Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky above Tokyo Tower, sending a message to the world: 'May everyone in the world have friends. May they each have a Digimon.' As the world watches, a young man named Lui Ohwada appears before Daisuke and his friends with a cracked Digivice. Behind the birth of the DigiDestined is Lui's single, hidden wish."