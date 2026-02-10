DJ and producer Diplo confirms work on BTS album, says it will 'shock the world'

Diplo has teased that BTS' upcoming album Arirang is going to "shock the world”.

The American producer got to work on the K-pop boy band's new record, which arrives on Mar 20, and he hailed the 14-track collection as the "craziest album ever".

Speaking to TMZ at the Fanatics Super Bowl party over the weekend, he said: "I just feel so lucky because I've been working for three decades and to link up with a group like that, and have them trust me and do some awesome music ... honestly, it's gonna shock the world.

"Craziest album ever."

Heaping praise on the vocals, he said: "Jung Kook – no autotune. Perfect voice."

He declared: "For sure, it's gonna be the biggest thing I've ever done."

BTS have said they hope the record "transcends time and generations".

The album marks their first release in more than three years, and comes after each member completed their mandatory military service in South Korea.

To promote the LP, each band member recorded a hidden voice message accessible by clicking the cover on the BTS website, in which they acknowledged how excited they are for the group's future and how much their loyal fan base – Army – inspires them.

Jung Kook said: "We shared our feelings with each other as we completed the album, including how much we missed you, how much we value you and how excited we are about the future."

J-Hope noted: "While working on this album, we thought about what kind of music and stories would be the most BTS-like."

RM said: "We hope Arirang of BTS will be an album that transcends time and generations and sticks with you for a long, long time."

Suga commented: "After many conversations we made a 14 tracks album that captures the stories of seven of us."

Jin said: "Thanks for always being by our side. What is your Arirang?"

V added: "This is our full group album as a group in three years and nine months; we spend a lot of time thinking about the group roots and identity."

The project takes its name from Arirang, the beloved Korean folk song recognised worldwide for its emotional pull and cultural importance. Often associated with themes of separation, reunion and shared longing, the song has endured for generations – making it a fitting touchstone for a record rooted in reflection and identity.

According to the group’s team, Arirang sees BTS turning inward, drawing on their heritage and lived experiences to craft a body of work only they could create. The album is said to explore the universal emotions that have long defined their music – love, yearning and the complexities of growth – while remaining deeply connected to their beginnings in Korea.