There will be a Disney Cruise Line-themed fireworks sky show at Marina Bay in March

As we count down to the maiden voyage of the highly anticipated Disney Adventure cruise in Singapore, fans can look forward to numerous Disney-themed activities around that period. In addition to the themed Wonderfall show at Changi Airport Terminal 2, there's now a themed fireworks sky show where you can unleash your inner child.

Happening at the Marina Bay precinct from Mar 13 to 15, the 10-minute showcase comprises fireworks that can be seen all around Marina Bay, set to iconic tunes from Disney movies, including When You Wish Upon A Star from Pinocchio and Let It Go from Frozen.

Presented by UOB, Marina Bay Sands, Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board, the show will bring viewers on a journey through the upcoming cruise's seven themed areas and also show designs with nautical-themed elements and Peranakan-inspired motifs.

The show will commence at 8.30pm on all three days.

In a statement, Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager (Southeast Asia) of Disney Cruise Line, said: “Disney Cruise Line marks a defining milestone with the Disney Adventure arriving in Singapore, where Disney’s timeless stories and characters are brought to life through a unique cruise vacation experience.

“We are thrilled to join and be part of the iconic Marina Bay cityscape, bringing joy and happiness to guests and Disney fans of all ages. This spectacular sky show truly encapsulates the spirit of the Disney Adventure – through fantasy, imagination, discovery, and adventure – and is a testament to the start of more meaningful collaborations throughout Singapore.”