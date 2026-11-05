Disney's D23 Asia event in Singapore to feature celebrity appearances, exclusive previews and live performances

The Studio Showcase on Jun 25 will give fans an exclusive glimpse at what's coming next from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.

Expect never-before-seen footage, exclusive announcements and surprise celebrity appearances as Disney unveils its upcoming projects.

On Jun 26, the spotlight shifts to streaming entertainment with the Disney+ Showcase.

Fans can look forward to exclusive first looks of upcoming Korean and Japanese series, alongside new and returning global streaming titles. The showcase will also feature appearances by leading Asian creators and celebrities.

The festivities will culminate on Jun 27 with Disney Hits LIVE! at D23 Asia, a spectacular concert celebrating some of Disney and Pixar's most iconic songs.

Featuring Broadway stars, a live band, rock concert lighting and larger-than-life animation, the musical finale promises a nostalgic celebration for Disney lovers of all ages.

STEP INTO YOUR FAVOURITE DISNEY WORLDS

Beyond the evening showcases, visitors can immerse themselves in more than 15 experiences inspired by Disney's biggest franchises.

At the Storytellers Stage, fans can hear directly from the creative minds behind their favourite films, television series and experiences through engaging panels and discussions.

Meanwhile, Talent Central will offer opportunities to meet beloved Disney characters and catch special appearances by celebrities.

Over at the Spotlight Stage, expect live entertainment, interactive activities and fan-focused programming throughout the event.

EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE FOR DISNEY COLLECTORS

Of course, no Disney celebration would be complete without some retail therapy.

The D23 Marketplace will offer a curated selection of collectibles, apparel and accessories inspired by Disney's beloved characters and stories.

Fans can also visit The Walt Disney Company Store, which will feature D23 Asia-themed merchandise and special collections.

In a first, selected merchandise typically exclusive to Disney's employee stores will also be made available to the public in Asia Pacific.

The event is part of D23's international expansion, following D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience.

“D23 Asia celebrates storytelling, creativity and fandom in a way no other event can,” Carol Choi, executive vice president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and incoming APAC president, said in a press release.

Tickets for the event will go on sale in late November 2026.

For more information, visit D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event or follow @D23Asia on Instagram.