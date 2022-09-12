Indiana Jones, Black Panther, Mandalorian take spotlight at Disney expo

An emotional Harrison Ford appeared along with a new trailer for the fifth Indiana Jones film, cast members from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever showed footage from their forthcoming sequel, and trailers and details were unveiled from the widening TV presence of the Star Wars galaxy on Saturday at the D23 Expo.

An arena-sized audience gave a standing ovation to Ford, co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold after the trailer was shown at a presentation from Disney divisions Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios at the festival at the Anaheim Convention Center, next door to Disneyland.

“Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” the usually stoic Ford said, choking up at times. “I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic.”

He pointed to Waller-Bridge and said, “this is one of the reasons”.

The 80-year-old Ford suggested this would be his last time donning the hat and holding the whip of one of the two characters that made him famous.

“This is it," he said, as shouts of “no” came from the crowd. "I will not fall down for you again.”

The 37-year-old Waller-Bridge said Ford showed no signs of slowing down, saying “I had the time of my life making this movie”, and “keeping up with this guy is exhausting”.

The trailer shows Ford cracking that whip in front of a group of heavily armed henchmen with Waller-Bridge at his side.

The film, whose title has yet to be announced, is set for release on Jun 30, 2023. It also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas, and is the first in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg.

Angela Bassett and Winston Duke were among the cast members who presented part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is set for release on Nov 11.

The sequence shows a team trying to steal some of the nation of Wakanda's precious substance vibranium, and a Wakandan team beating them back.

It has not been clear how the film would deal with the death of the title star of the first film, Chadwick Boseman, who died of prostate cancer in 2020.

But the footage acknowledged that his character T'Challa had died, and suggests that his sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, might be the next Black Panther.

“We had to meet his level of excellence, and we did,” Bassett said.

Neither the Indiana Jones trailer nor the Black Panther footage were released outside of the convention hall.