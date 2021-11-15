Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Marvel's Eternals tops North American box office for second weekend
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Marvel's Eternals tops North American box office for second weekend

The film, which stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan, added US$27.5 million to its North American tally, a fall of 61 per cent from its debut. 

Marvel's Eternals tops North American box office for second weekend

Don Lee and Angelina Jolie in Eternals (Photo: Marvel Studios)

15 Nov 2021 09:01AM (Updated: 15 Nov 2021 09:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Disney and Marvel's Eternals took a steep drop in its second weekend in theatres, but it's still hanging on to first place ahead of newcomers like Clifford The Big Red Dog.

Eternals added US$27.5 million over the weekend, bringing its North American total to US$118.8 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday (Nov 14). The film, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan, fell 61 per cent from its debut. Though not uncommon for a big superhero tentpole, it was significantly steeper than the 52 per cent drop seen by the last Disney and Marvel offering, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Both played exclusively in theatres, but the main difference is that Shang-Chi simply got better ratings from audiences and critics. Shang-Chi also became available to stream on Disney+ this weekend. Eternals has made US$281.4 million globally to date. 

Second place went to Clifford The Big Red Dog, which opened in theatres during the week and was also available to stream at home for Paramount+ subscribers. It made an estimated US$16.4 million from 3,700 theatres over the weekend and US$22 million across its five days in release. 

Though critics were not impressed (it has a 48 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences were more forgiving, giving it a promising A CinemaScore. And Clifford managed to do this in the face of uncertain moviegoing conditions for families.

"There's been a lot of talk about family audiences and whether or not they want to go to the movie theatre," said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore's senior media analyst. "I think this is a really solid debut. It shows there is a demand for family films on the small screen and the big screen."

Blockbusters rounded out the top five with Dune in third place with US$5.5 million, No Time To Die in fourth with US$4.6 million and Venom: Let There Be Carnage in fifth with US$4 million. Notably, Venom 2 this weekend became only the second pandemic-era film to cross the US$200 million mark at the domestic box office. The other was Shang-Chi.

More and more awards hopefuls are entering the specialty box office as well, and many are making their way into the top 10. This weekend Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical film Belfast made US$1.8 million from 580 screens in its debut. In its second weekend, Spencer, featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, pulled in US$1.5 million from 1,265 screens. And even in its fourth weekend, Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch continues to do well, adding US$1.8 million and bringing its total to US$11.6 million. 

Outside the top 10, the Julia Child documentary Julia opened on five screens to US$20,796. 

"These films are in fewer theatres, but there is a demand for independent film which is one of the categories that everyone thought would be really hurt by the pandemic," said Dergarabedian. "We're really seeing signs of a much more normalised marketplace."

Next weekend, Ghostbusters: Afterlife faces off against the Will Smith awards hopeful King Richard.

Source: AP/sr

Related Topics

Television & Movies film

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us