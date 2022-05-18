Watch now: She-Hulk smashes her way onto the screen in trailer for new Disney+ series

What’s big, green and fuelled by rage? Dr Bruce Banner and his alter ego Hulk might more immediately come to mind, but the superhero played by Mark Ruffalo will be making way for his cousin, who will have her own web series on Disney+.

Actress Tatiana Maslany, best known for her multiple roles in Orphan Black, will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk, in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

The series is set to be a comedy where Walters, who is a lawyer specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases, receives Banner’s powers as a side effect of a blood transfusion.

The 107-second trailer shows Maslany’s character as she talks about her life before showing her transformation into She-Hulk. Her newfound powers and appearance bring her a sense of celebrity, which comes at odds with her desire to be “a normal, anonymous lawyer”. She also finds herself face to face with the superhero life, which she vehemently wants to avoid.

Channelling self-reflexive digs at the superhero genre while exploring the life of an average woman – or, well, a woman who wants to be average – in her mid-30s, the series promises to offer viewers a more light-hearted look into the MCU in the wake of grittier recent ventures like Moon Knight and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

Rounding out the main cast with Maslany and Ruffalo will be Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/ the Abomination, Benedict Wong as Wong and Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) in her MCU debut as She-Hulk's rival Titania.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law will be released worldwide on Disney+ on Aug 17.