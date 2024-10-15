Anthony Mackie, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Eun-bin and more celebs coming to Singapore in November for free Disney event

If you've spent a good part of 2024 spending money to meet your favourite celebrities at concerts or fan meetings in Singapore, here's some good news for you – and your wallet.

Disney will be organising a free fan event called Disney Presents: A Night Of Stars on Nov 20 at Marquee Singapore, and from the looks of the guest list, the event is set to live up to its name.

Assembling at Disney Presents: A Night Of Stars are numerous global celebrities, including Hollywood star Anthony Mackie and K-drama A-lister Kim Soo-hyun. All these stars are cast members of multiple upcoming Disney films and Disney+ series.