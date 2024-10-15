Anthony Mackie, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Eun-bin and more celebs coming to Singapore in November for free Disney event
Happening on Nov 20 at Marquee Singapore, the free fan event assembles the cast of multiple upcoming Disney films and Disney+ series.
If you've spent a good part of 2024 spending money to meet your favourite celebrities at concerts or fan meetings in Singapore, here's some good news for you – and your wallet.
Disney will be organising a free fan event called Disney Presents: A Night Of Stars on Nov 20 at Marquee Singapore, and from the looks of the guest list, the event is set to live up to its name.
Assembling at Disney Presents: A Night Of Stars are numerous global celebrities, including Hollywood star Anthony Mackie and K-drama A-lister Kim Soo-hyun. All these stars are cast members of multiple upcoming Disney films and Disney+ series.
Here's who you can see at the event:
Anthony Mackie – the star of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World
Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu – the stars of the Disney+ medical thriller Hyper Knife
Kim Soo-hyun, Cho Bo-ah – the stars of the Disney+ drama Knock-Off
Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young – the stars of the Disney+ drama Light Shop
Ryu Seung-ryong, Yang Se-jong, Lim Soo-jung – the stars of the Disney+ drama Low Life
Kim Da-mi, Son Suk-ku – the stars of the Disney+ show Nine Puzzles
Kim Hye-soo, Jung Sung-il – the stars of the Disney+ show Unmasked
Yuya Yagira, Show Kasamatsu – the stars of the hit Japanese drama Gannibal
Fans who want to be part of Disney Presents: A Night Of Stars can head to Marina Bay Sands' official site from 10am on Wednesday (Oct 16) to secure their spots. Tickets are free but are limited to two per person.
Disney Presents: A Night Of Stars will take place on Nov 20 at Marquee Singapore from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.