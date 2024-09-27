Disney+ rolls out paid sharing programme in Singapore, users outside household to pay extra S$6.98 per month

Streaming platform Disney+ has rolled out its paid sharing programme to users in Singapore. Eligible Disney+ account holders who want to add someone outside of their household to their subscription can do so with the Extra Member add-on – which costs an additional S$6.98 per month.

Each Disney+ subscription can have only one Extra Member add-on.

Furthermore, the Extra Member must be at least 18 years old, reside in Singapore, and must not have an active or cancelled Disney+ subscription. They are also limited to a single profile, and can only stream and download on one device at a time.

Do note that the S$6.98 will be billed to the primary Disney+ account holder every month, even if their Disney+ subscription is billed annually.