Disney+ rolls out paid sharing programme in Singapore, users outside household to pay extra S$6.98 per month
Streaming platform Disney+ has rolled out its paid sharing programme to users in Singapore. Eligible Disney+ account holders who want to add someone outside of their household to their subscription can do so with the Extra Member add-on – which costs an additional S$6.98 per month.
Each Disney+ subscription can have only one Extra Member add-on.
Furthermore, the Extra Member must be at least 18 years old, reside in Singapore, and must not have an active or cancelled Disney+ subscription. They are also limited to a single profile, and can only stream and download on one device at a time.
Do note that the S$6.98 will be billed to the primary Disney+ account holder every month, even if their Disney+ subscription is billed annually.
If you're a Disney+ account holder looking to add an Extra Member, follow these steps:
1. Log in to Disney+ via a web browser.
2. Select 'Profile'
3. Select 'Account'
4. Select 'Extra Member' in the 'Plans and Billing' section
5. Enter the email address of the Extra Member and select 'Send Invite'
6. Choose the existing profile for the Extra Member or choose 'New Profile' if they’re new to the subscription
7. Select 'Next' to send the invite
8. Select 'Got it!' to complete the process
If you're a primary Disney+ account holder who wants to watch Disney+ outside your house, fret not. You can still access Disney+ away from home or on the go via your devices.