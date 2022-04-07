Radio personality Divian Nair suffers health scare that caused half his face to droop
The Kiss92 DJ was rushed to hospital earlier this week after his wife suspected he was having a stroke.
Kiss92 DJ Divian Nair had a health scare earlier this week when he was rushed to hospital on Monday after a severe migraine attack caused “some paralysis on one side”.
The radio personality took to Instagram on Wednesday (Apr 5) to share an update on the incident.
He wrote in the caption that after half his face “began to droop”, his wife suspected he was having a stroke and called the ambulance. He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital where he underwent a few CT scans.
In his Instagram post, he shared that the tests came back "clean" and showed no indication of a stroke.
He added that while doctors could not completely rule it out, they determined it was most likely a major migraine caused by severe stress and fatigue that resulted in symptoms mimicking a stroke.
The 35-year-old Nair further explained in his post that he had been rather stressed with some large issues at work and that it was time "to slow down and gather my senses”.
“As cliched as it sounds, knowing I’ve worried the people closest to me has made me want to reset my priorities. I’ll be off work and radio for a little while. Thank you for being patient. I promise to come back fully charged,” he wrote.
He also assured his followers that he’s “much better now” and “on the road to full recovery”.
Nair hosts the weekday morning show on Kiss92 from 6am to 10am.