Radio personality Divian Nair suffers health scare that caused half his face to droop

Kiss92 DJ Divian Nair had a health scare earlier this week when he was rushed to hospital on Monday after a severe migraine attack caused “some paralysis on one side”.

The radio personality took to Instagram on Wednesday (Apr 5) to share an update on the incident.

He wrote in the caption that after half his face “began to droop”, his wife suspected he was having a stroke and called the ambulance. He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital where he underwent a few CT scans.

In his Instagram post, he shared that the tests came back "clean" and showed no indication of a stroke.