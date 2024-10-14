Mattel releases its first Diwali Barbie, already sold out online

According to Singapore news outlet The New Paper, only 50 sets of Diwali Barbie will be brought to Singapore.

CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Mattel for comments.

The reception towards Diwali Barbie has been overwhelmingly positive, with praise given towards its inclusivity and representation of Indian culture.

A fan wrote: "When you grow up playing with Barbie dolls and then see your roots and culture in the same doll that you love, it's like a complete circle."

In a statement on her social media pages, Anita Dongre spoke about her experience of designing Diwali Barbie, saying: "Designing the Barbie Diwali doll has truly been a fun and fulfilling experience. This Barbie Diwali doll represents the fashion-forward modern woman, who wears India on her sleeve with pride.

"I’m honoured for this opportunity to represent contemporary Indian fashion on a global platform and hope that it inspires kids across the world to connect with their culture and heritage."