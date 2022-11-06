Brian Richmond leaves GOLD 905 after 51 years on the airwaves

Veteran radio personality Brian Richmond announced on Sunday (Nov 6) that he would be leaving GOLD 905 for personal reasons, marking the end of his 51-year on-air career.

The 75-year-old shared the news on his show, GOLD 905's The Vintage Showcase, calling that day's show his "swansong" and "last hurrah".

"It has been a long journey – 51 years, if you please. But, like they say, all good things must come to an end. The time to make my exit has arrived, and I've got so much to be grateful for," said Richmond.

He went on to thank his bosses, colleagues "and you, our listener, for being there all these years. Without you, this show wouldn't have been a success."

He added, "It's a painful decision for me, but I'm bowing out while I'm ahead. Thanks very much for your company and friendship."

In response to crestfallen messages from listeners, Richmond said, "I'm not going on vacation. I'm going on a long, long journey." And in answer to the question, "Are you coming back?" he replied, "No, not really. The heady days have all gone by."

Richmond began his broadcasting career at Rediffusion in 1971 and went on to host scores of on-air shows; he was even a sports commentator, a variety show and events host, and a familiar voice on television. In 2005, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Singapore Radio Awards.

"From spinning popular music in the 1970s to classics and well-loved oldies today, Brian has touched the lives of many fans and radio listeners," said Erina Cook, Mediacorp's Lead, Audio. "We would like to thank him for all his contributions. While we will miss him greatly, we wish him all the best."

Starting Nov 13, The Vintage Showcase on GOLD 905 will be hosted by Phillip Chew.