Will Smith collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff defends actor’s Oscars slap as a ‘lapse in judgement’

DJ Jazzy Jeff, one half of the rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, has spoken up in defence of his Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air co-star Will Smith over the slapping incident at the Oscars on Mar 27.

In a recent interview with a Chicago radio station, the musician, whose real name is Jeff Townes, shared his views on Smith’s infamous Oscars slap.

The 57-year-old said that it was a rare instance that his former co-star lost his cool, calling his outburst a "lapse in judgment".

“Don’t get it twisted that this was something that he was proud of. It was a lapse in judgment, you know?” the record producer and songwriter shared, as seen in an Instagram snippet posted by the radio station on Apr 9.

“I think the thing that I've realised is I don't know too many people that have had the least amount of lapse of judgment than him. I can name 50 times that he should've smacked the shit out of somebody and he didn't,” added Jeff. “So for him to have a lapse in judgment, he's human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from the people who don't think people like that are human."