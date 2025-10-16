Popular DJ R3hab will be in Singapore on Oct 17 for opening of new nightclub Chada

Located at Suntec City Mall Tower 2, Chada is the first boutique club concept for Tin Box Group, which also operates the kopitiam-style F&B concept The Canteen as well as several live entertainment spaces across Singapore.

Chada is designed to host just 180 guests per night and offers a table-only format with no cover charge, operating on a minimum spend model.

In a statement, Charmaine Wong, Tin Box Group’s deputy general manager of corporate communications and marketing, said: “Chada is the culmination of our passion for live music and unforgettable experiences, designed to offer guests a space for genuine connection, where music transcends performance and every night becomes a memory that lasts.”

Chada is located at 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City Mall Tower 2, #01-503, Singapore 038983.

