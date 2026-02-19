South Korean deejay DJ Soda to hold fan meeting in Singapore

If you're a fan of DJ Soda, be sure to keep this Sunday (Feb 22) free as the popular South Korean deejay will stage a meet-and-greet at Italian restaurant Medusa Osteria Romana on Beach Road, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. DJ Soda, whose real name is Hwang So-hee, recently performed at Singapore nightclub Marquee on Tuesday.

According to Medusa Osteria Romana, entry to Sunday's fan meeting is free. However, those who purchase the limited-edition T-shirts (S$88 each) sold on site will get photos and autographs. All proceeds from the T-shirt sales will be donated.