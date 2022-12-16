From serving time in prison to playing at ZoukOut: Singaporean DJ Wukong on his new spin in life

However, he admitted, he was also an ill-tempered youth and made mistakes which he strongly regrets. In his younger days, Ngor used to DJ for clubs and house parties, but inevitably found himself always getting into fights while performing.

“I have since endeavoured to turn over a new leaf,” he said. “I have learnt that violence only begets violence and is never the way to solve a problem.”

Ngor ended up serving 14 out of his 21-month sentence and was released in August 2021. Prison was “a difficult experience” and “arduous period of reflection” for the (still) young man with big music-making dreams.

“In my darkest hours, I learnt to look inward through meditation and realised that within us, we all have an inexhaustible human spirit that can never be extinguished,” he said. “As well as the strength to overcome any hardship in our way.”

He added: “That experience has also humbled me as a person, and having your freedom and liberties taken away has taught me to appreciate the simple things in life.”