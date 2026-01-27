Singaporean singer A-Do stuns with youthful appearance after hiatus due to health issues

After years away from the public eye, Singaporean singer A-Do made a return to the spotlight recently, delighting fans with a guest appearance on Chinese music variety show Hit Song 2.

Performing Yue Xian Yue Shen with Chinese singer Huan Zi, A-Do, 52, proved that his trademark deep, husky vocals are still very much intact.

Beyond his steady performance, viewers were quick to notice his visibly fitter and more youthful appearance, with many exclaiming that he looked “so good he’s almost unrecognisable”.

Speaking emotionally about being back on stage, A-Do shared: “Music will never be absent. Because of love, we meet again.”

Formerly a construction foreman, A-Do rose to fame in the 2000s with a string of hit songs including Dark, He Loves You Very Much and Perseverance.

However, at the height of his career in 2012, he was forced to step away from the music scene after being diagnosed with panic disorder and depression.

Long-term medication led to significant weight gain, and his prolonged absence sparked concern about his well-being.

It wasn’t until 2018 that A-Do gradually returned to the spotlight, focusing on rebuilding both his health and career.

Looking ahead, he hopes for more opportunities to perform, using music to thank the fans who have supported him all along, and to show a more mature and assured version of himself.

This story was originally published in 8Days.