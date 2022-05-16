Doctor Strange holds the top US box office spot for second week straight

The superhero sequel, again starring Benedict Cumberbatch, had opened last weekend to a year's best US$187 million. It has now earned US$292 million domestically and an additional US$396 million abroad for a global total of US$688 million.

Far behind in second place for the Friday-through-Sunday period was Universal's animated action-comedy The Bad Guys. The DreamWorks Animation production, with a voice cast led by Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina and Anthony Ramos, took in US$6.9 million.

In third for the second straight weekend was Paramount's family-friendly Sonic the Hedgehog 2, at US$4.6 million.

Firestarter, a new release from Universal based on the Stephen King horror-thriller, took in US$3.8 million, a disappointing opening for a major-studio thriller.