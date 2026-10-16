New K-drama Doctor X: Mafia In White tops Netflix's global chart

The new K-drama series, Doctor X: Mafia In White, has topped Netflix's global top 10 non-English shows chart for the period of Oct 5 to 11. The medical drama, a remake of the popular Japanese franchise, stars Queen Of Tears actress Kim Ji-won as Gye Su-jeong, a genius surgeon who also battles corruption in her hospital.

Doctor X: Mafia In White premiered on Oct 9 and has since emerged as a hit, with its debut episode recording an average nationwide viewership rating of 11.4 per cent in South Korea – the highest for a miniseries premiere in 2026.

The show also stars Parasite actress Lee Jung-eun and actor Kim Woo-seok.