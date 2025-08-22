American singer-rapper Doja Cat performing in Singapore for the first time on Dec 10

One of pop music's most unpredictable stars is coming to Singapore. Doja Cat, the Grammy-winning singer-rapper behind earworms such as Say So, Kiss Me More, and Mooo!, is bringing her Ma Vie World Tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 10.

The Singapore date is part of the Asia leg of her world tour, which also hits Manila, Seoul, Tokyo, Bangkok and Kaohsiung, wrapping up in late December. She'll also be performing across New Zealand and Australia.

The tour is in support of her fifth studio album Vie dropping Sep 26. It’s set to lean heavily into 80s synth-pop, with lead single Jealous Type already turning heads.

Born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, the genre-blending California native rose to fame in 2013 with her first single, So High, on SoundCloud. She went on to gain recognition with her 2019 album Hot Pink and the breakthrough hit Say So.

Doja Cat, who took her stage name from her love of cats, has scored a Grammy award for best pop duo/group performance for Kiss Me More with SZA and 19 nominations, including 2024's best rap song for Attention.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced. Presale tickets start on Sep 1 on her website (2pm to 11.59pm), with further presales for Mastercard holders from Sep 2 to 4 (from 2pm) and Live Nation on Sep 4 (4pm to 11.59pm). General sale on Ticketmaster starts Sep 5 (from 2pm).